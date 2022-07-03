Empirical Finance LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,760,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,372,000 after purchasing an additional 186,505 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,819,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 287,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,183,000 after buying an additional 149,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 173.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,216,000 after acquiring an additional 115,444 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $131.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.59 and its 200 day moving average is $144.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

