Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 2,694 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.15.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $175.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.07 and its 200-day moving average is $191.90. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $170.18 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.