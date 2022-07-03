Enigma Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $93,685.03 and approximately $61,697.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00222369 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000132 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000192 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012351 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001088 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84.28 or 0.00433514 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

