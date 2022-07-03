Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Enzo Biochem from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Shares of NYSE ENZ opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $104.26 million, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.81.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Enzo Biochem (Get Rating)
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.
