Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Enzo Biochem from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENZ opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $104.26 million, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,987,163 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,630.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 58,100 shares of company stock worth $128,099. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enzo Biochem (Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.