Enzolytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Short Interest Update

Enzolytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,731,900 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the May 31st total of 3,807,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,079,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Enzolytics stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Enzolytics has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08.

About Enzolytics (Get Rating)

Enzolytics, Inc, a drug development company, focuses to the commercialization of its proprietary proteins for the treatment of debilitating infectious diseases. Its patented anti-HIV therapeutics and a proprietary methodology for producing human IgG1 monoclonal antibodies for treating infectious diseases with non-toxic passive immunotherapy.

