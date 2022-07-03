EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EOG opened at $111.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.17. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

