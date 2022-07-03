ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Purchased by New Century Advisors LLC

New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 161.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in ePlus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ePlus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

In other ePlus news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 9,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $553,496.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUS traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $52.82. 100,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.78.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. ePlus had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $451.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

About ePlus (Get Rating)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.