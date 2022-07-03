Equal (EQL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.00

Equal (EQL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Equal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Equal has a market cap of $85,633.59 and approximately $6.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Equal

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

