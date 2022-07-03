Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for RH’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for RH in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $28.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share.

RH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.13.

Shares of RH stock opened at $220.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.16 and a 200-day moving average of $363.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50.

In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.12, for a total value of $724,049.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,009 shares of company stock worth $18,133,573 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in shares of RH by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of RH by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

