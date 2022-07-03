Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for July 3rd (AAMC, AAU, ADXS, AUMN, CRBP, EFOI, ESBA, FONR, HTCKF, LCI)

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, July 3rd:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCKF). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

