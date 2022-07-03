Ethereum Push Notification Service Trading Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and $196,584.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

