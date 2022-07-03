EUNO (EUNO) Market Cap Achieves $1.28 Million

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $60.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00257577 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,583,183,167 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

