Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of CLWT stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63.
The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.
Euro Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
