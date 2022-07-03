Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Short Interest Update

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the May 31st total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Ever-Glory International Group stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. 174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,903. Ever-Glory International Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.77 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

