Everex (EVX) Price Tops $0.0133 on Major Exchanges

Everex (EVX) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Everex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Everex has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Everex has a market capitalization of $301,260.19 and $4,025.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,516.73 or 1.00088315 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

Everex is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

