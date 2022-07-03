Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $78.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.86.

Shares of EVRG opened at $66.81 on Thursday. Evergy has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.25.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.06%.

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $34,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

