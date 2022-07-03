Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $358.03.

ACN opened at $280.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.02 and a 200-day moving average of $326.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,102,859,000 after buying an additional 443,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 290,325 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $2,346,198,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

