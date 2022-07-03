ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10.00

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $133,857.76 and approximately $10.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000355 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000452 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.