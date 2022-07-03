FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,762 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,214 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of FedEx worth $90,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Stephens upped their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.10.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $223.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $302.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.62. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.