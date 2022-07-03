Financial Analysis: Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) vs. Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ)

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) and Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axion Power International has a beta of -4.8, meaning that its stock price is 580% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Axion Power International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $42.16 million 4.60 -$3.28 million ($0.31) -27.29 Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Axion Power International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Byrna Technologies and Axion Power International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 144.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Axion Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -15.11% -8.22% -7.03% Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Axion Power International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles. The company also offers accessories and related safety products, including the Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, holsters, and Byrna-branded apparels. It operates in the United States and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Axion Power International (Get Rating)

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

