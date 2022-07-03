First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of First Community stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. First Community has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $144.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. First Community had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Community will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. First Community’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Community during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in First Community by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in First Community by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Community by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

