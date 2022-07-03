First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours comprises about 1.9% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $54.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.98. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.37 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

