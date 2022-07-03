First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 3.9% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

