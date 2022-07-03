First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.83. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

