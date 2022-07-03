First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,298 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.5% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $2,346,198,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $518,188,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after purchasing an additional 817,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,158,583,000 after purchasing an additional 772,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $234,005,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $280.65 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.07. The company has a market cap of $177.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.03.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

