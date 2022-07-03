First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.9% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 20,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 71,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $148.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $147.02 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

