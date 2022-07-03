First Quadrant LLC CA Acquires New Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Herc by 3.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Herc by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Herc to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.17.

HRI stock opened at $91.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $83.43 and a one year high of $203.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.31.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.77 million. Herc had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

