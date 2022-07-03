First Quadrant LLC CA Buys New Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

OI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

O-I Glass stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.