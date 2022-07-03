First Quadrant LLC CA Buys New Shares in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 215,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 266,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $25.17 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

