First Quadrant LLC CA Invests $43,000 in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Altice USA makes up approximately 0.2% of First Quadrant LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Altice USA by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,985,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,448,000 after buying an additional 64,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altice USA from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

NYSE ATUS opened at $9.45 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

