First Quadrant LLC CA Invests $45,000 in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Hawaiian accounts for about 0.2% of First Quadrant LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after buying an additional 280,815 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 407,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 89,887 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $751.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.96. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $477.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 161.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.85) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

