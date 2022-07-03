First Quadrant LLC CA Makes New $43,000 Investment in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNSL. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $300.28 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 12.77%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

