First Quadrant LLC CA Makes New Investment in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 431 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 425.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 73,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $61.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.95 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

