First Quadrant LLC CA Purchases Shares of 3,046 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 222,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 82,027 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at about $748,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 288.2% in the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 285,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 212,290 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:IEA opened at $8.35 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

