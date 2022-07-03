First Quadrant LLC CA Sells 2,055 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

First Quadrant LLC CA reduced its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 317.8% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $3,083,667.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,650 shares of company stock worth $3,665,660 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KGI Securities began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.77.

Shares of DELL opened at $42.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

About Dell Technologies (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.