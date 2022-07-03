First Quadrant LLC CA Sells 61,789 Shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI)

First Quadrant LLC CA decreased its stake in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,789 shares during the quarter. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return accounts for about 7.6% of First Quadrant LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Quadrant LLC CA owned approximately 0.91% of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 57,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 20,594 shares during the period.

Shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46.

