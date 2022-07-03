First Quadrant LLC CA Takes Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,610,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,135,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 179,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 87,227 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,639,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 35,762 shares during the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $88,192.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,023.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,234. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $815.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 60.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

