First Quadrant LLC CA Takes Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 7.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 165.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 111,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $512.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.65. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.00 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TITN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

