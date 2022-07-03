First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Lowered to C$34.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$47.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a hold rating and set a C$42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.45.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.89 billion and a PE ratio of 12.13. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.00.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.55 billion. Analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.1199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

