First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) is CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,384,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,425 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up about 5.6% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 3.20% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $73,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2,509.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 34,730 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,077,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

