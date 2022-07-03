First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stock Holdings Raised by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 726.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,881 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.10. 932,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,906. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

