First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Down 33.0% in June

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the May 31st total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 834,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan Fund alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.13. 1,463,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,509. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.81. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $48.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.