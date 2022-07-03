FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Position Lowered by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC decreased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FE. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 192,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 45.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About FirstEnergy (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.