Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.50. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $5.89.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 359.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

