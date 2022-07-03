Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 1.1% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $92.58 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

