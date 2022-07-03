FLO (FLO) Price Hits $0.0418 on Top Exchanges

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, FLO has traded flat against the US dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

