Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Bought by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,969,000 after acquiring an additional 59,291 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,546,000 after acquiring an additional 423,583 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,517,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,544,000 after acquiring an additional 127,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,339,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,960,000 after acquiring an additional 414,337 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.67. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $254,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

