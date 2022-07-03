Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £138 by Barclays

Barclays set a £138 ($169.30) price target on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on FLTR. Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($190.16) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £126 ($154.58) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a £138 ($169.30) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £149 ($182.80) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £145 ($177.89).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at GBX 8,282 ($101.61) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,675.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9,595.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82. The firm has a market cap of £14.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.02. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 7,600 ($93.24) and a twelve month high of £162.75 ($199.67).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.