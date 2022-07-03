Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) PT Lowered to $50.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FOCS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average is $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $536.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,968 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,484,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,555,000 after buying an additional 423,216 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,409,000 after buying an additional 361,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,364,000 after buying an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.