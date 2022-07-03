Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Lowered to $38.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FCX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.62.

NYSE FCX opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

